"Hell Den" mixes original animation and re-dubbed cartoons in a deliciously warped and hilarious brew of social satire, musical parody, and old-fashioned juvenile humor. After an uber-apocalypse wipes out civilization, one kid miraculously survives: 12-year-old Andrew. His house still has electricity, a working television and a VCR, and that combination draws a few curious apocalypse-creators to his door. There's Kenneth, the moody fifth horseman of the apocalypse; BET-C, a sympathetic but volatile mutant cyborg; Fleek, a sleazy alcoholic alien; and Giantic, a ponderous giant. Together, they break into the liquor cabinet and join Andrew to watch twisted cartoons, because destroying the world is hard work. It's a new take on old cartoons with commentary by an odd group of world-obliterating drinking buddies, one 12 year old kid, and guest voices.