24 Hour Rod Race

Featuring Matt Hayes, Europe's leading fisherman, this six- part series sees Matt set a series of ultratough fishing challenges. Once the challenge is delivered at the start of each programme, Matt has to race around the country as he fishes against the clock to catch his prize fish. It's a show of tactics and skills as Matt works out how to combat everything that is thrown at him. From lost fish to extreme weather, he has to battle through to achieve his dream... and all in just 24 hours!