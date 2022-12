Not Available

Two everyday citizens are fitted with the latest medical tech and analysed for over a 24-hour period. When it comes to the sick and injured, a dearth of data is there for the taking. The modern hospital is stocked with a growing array of gizmos and gadgets that help medical professionals diagnose and monitor what ails the patient. But what happens when you take the latest medical tech out of the ward and into the lives of those with no immediate need to visit a hospital?