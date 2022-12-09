24 to Life

Not Available

What would you do with your last 24 hours of freedom? Follow eight unexpected individuals as they go through their final 24 hours before they are incarcerated. Cameras document two seemingly normal people on their final day of freedom as they say their goodbyes and prepare their loved ones for the years they'll be away. A startling look at the consequences of crime and incarceration, from the devastation their sentences have wrought on their families to the aftermath their victims continue to endure. It's an emotional, unexpected look inside the machinery of the criminal justice system.