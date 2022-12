Not Available

Step inside Discovery House, a dorm at the Oaks boarding school run entirely by the kids who live there. They're on their own, 24/7/365, learning to live together while learning to live in general. One thing's for sure: Love triangles, secrets, backstabbing and lying don't make it any easier to get an A on a math test. US Broadcast History April 1, 2002-January 20, 2003....Mon, Wed, Fri-9:30 PM et/pt January 30, 2003....................Thu 8 et/pt