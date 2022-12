Not Available

Zheng De Lu (Timothee Yap) is a JC student and his grades are the worst in class, but he is the best runner. His classmates look down on him and insulted him for having poor grades, causing him to get into a fight with them. Wu Weiwei (Felicia Chin) witnesses the fight and helps Zhen De Lu avoid being expelled from school, promising to help Zheng De Lu improve his grades, but do love sparkle between the two?