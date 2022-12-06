Not Available

Twenty-Six Men was based on true official files of the Arizona Rangers in the final days taming the old west. In 1901, a law enforcement organization was formed, known as the Arizona Rangers, consisting of twenty-six men: a captain, a lieutentant, four sergeants, and twenty privates. The Rangers preserved and maintained law and order in the Arizona Territory, making arrests of criminals in any part of Arizona. As one of the orginal members reportedly recalled: "The reason there was only twenty-six of us was because the Territory couldn't afford no more." The series, incidentally, was shot on location in Arizona, and many residents of Tulsa and Phoenix played supporting roles.