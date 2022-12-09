Not Available

Possessions

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Thomas Vincent

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The series stars Reda Kateb (“Close Enemies”) as Karim, a French diplomat who comes to the rescue of a young French woman (Nadia Tereszkiewicz) living in Israel and suspected of murdering her husband on their wedding night. Karim cannot figure out whether the young lady is deeply lost and vulnerable, or dangerously manipulative. Obsessed with this case, Karim will dive into Natalie and her family’s mysterious past.

Cast

Nadia TereszkiewiczNatalie
Reda KatebKarim
Ariane AscarideLouisa
Judith Chemla
Tchéky KaryoJoël
Corentin FilaAlex

