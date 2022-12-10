2Moons 2: The Series

Not Available

Wayo is accepted to Kantaphat University in the Faculty of Sciences. There he reencounters Phana, a second-year boy he's long been in love with, though he had never managed to talk to him. When Wayo has the chance to become the “moon” of his faculty, the two are thrust together as Phana, himself the former “moon” of the medical faculty, must supervise the freshmen participating in the competition. Despite a scathing first encounter, the two slowly get closer and closer. Wayo gets to know Phana's friends, Beam and Kit; Kit who Ming, Wayo’s best friend, forms an unlikely bond with and who he begins to court despite Kit's initial distaste.