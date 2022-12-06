2point4 Children

Not Available

Bill and Ben seem at first sight to be a typical couple, married with children Jenny and David and unmarried man-loving family friend Rona. Further developments show, however, that they are prone to situations of an increasingly bizarre nature, belying the ironic implications of the show's title. Also involved periodically are Ben's assistant, the aggressive Christine, his sister Tina, a fluffy, fussy travesty of femininity, Bill's mother Bette and her sister Belle, Ben's father Frank, Rona's Auntie Pearl, Ben's arch enemy and plumber-trickster Jake the Klingon, snotty neighbors Dora and Leonard Grimes, and prospective in-laws Harry and Laura Carson. Clare Woodgate left the show after two seasons, changed her name to Georgina Cates and headed for Hollywood. She is currently married to Skeet Ulrich. Gary Olsen died Sept. 2000.