3–2–1 is a popular British game show that was made by Yorkshire Television for ITV. It ran for ten years, between 29 July 1978 and 24 December 1988. Throughout its run, the show was hosted by former Butlins Redcoat Ted Rogers. It was based on a Spanish gameshow called Un, dos, tres... responda otra vez and was three shows in one, a quiz show, a variety show and a game show. The show was a huge success consistently pulling in large ratings. The first series, though intended as a summer filler, attracted up to 16.5 million viewers and subsequent years never failed to peak below 12 million. The show occupied a Saturday early evening slot for most of its run. 3–2–1's final Christmas special (broadcast on 24 December 1988) attracted 12.5 million viewers, so it is unclear why an 11th series was not commissioned in 1989. Ted Rogers claimed in a 1996 interview that "the Oxbridge lot who had got hold of TV by now didn't want it as it was too downmarket for them, even though it was still getting 12 million viewers".