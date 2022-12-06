Not Available

Welcome to the 3-2-1 Classroom Contact guide at TV Tome. One year before it was removed from PBS, 3-2-1 Contact had some of its most enduring sequences re-edited for classroom use. The result was 3-2-1 Classroom Contact, a little-known production of the Children's Television Workshop (as it was then called). Dominating the new series of 30 shows was Stephanie Yu, the only cast holdover from the original 3-2-1 Contact. She handled most of the links, introduced a great many bits from the old show, and generally acted as "sole survivor" of the legendary science series from the 1980s. All original airdates listed are based on airings as seen on WVIZ in Cleveland.