Instead of competing against each other, the women searching for love in this relationship series are there to share the experience with one another, offering emotional support during the dating and decision-making process as they whittle down the group of nearly 100 men they start out with and each tries to find a good match. The women -- 29-year-old entrepreneur April Francis, 34-year-old pharmaceutical sales rep Rachel Harley and 24-year-old model Libby Lopez -- bring different backgrounds and experiences to the table, but their common goal unites them as they embark on their journey. Alex Miranda hosts.