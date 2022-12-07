3 Days to Open with Bobby Flay

Not Available

Bobby Flay, critically acclaimed chef and owner of 15 restaurants, is saving new food businesses at risk to lose it all before they even open. There's only three days until opening, and Bobby is offering his expertise to restaurateurs with no prior experience in the high stakes world of food. With everything on the line - including savings, livelihood and integrity - these new businesses need Bobby's help - or failure is imminent. Now, in a test of will, skill and perseverance, they are against the clock to make sure their opening night doesn't become their closing night.