3 Minute Wonder With Karl Pilkington

Not Available

3 Minute Wonder is a documentary shorts strand that follows Channel 4 News on weekdays at 19:55. In August 2006 Karl Pilkington made four films called Some Thoughts by Karl Pilkington, which were made with Vanity Projects, a production company partly owned by Russell Brand, Karl's friend and ex-collaberator on the 6Music Shows. Each of these films had a general theme that Karl would reflect on, with Karl talking via voiceover or to camera as he did things such as visiting museums, going on holiday, lying in bed and going to the zoo. The films are all about three minutes long.