3 Shots That Changed America

The American President John F. Kennedy was hit by 3 gun shots during a car ride through Dallas November 22nd 1963. The President's life could not be saved. The Police soon arrested Lee Harvey Oswald as a suspect for the assassination. But ahead of his legal process, he too was assassinated by the night club owner Jack Ruby. The bizarre circumstances involved in the arrest and killing of Lee Harvey Oswald has ever since been subject to numerous speculations, investigations and conspiration theories. Through all footage, photos and eye witnesses the story of what happened is put together minute by minute...