The Last Word tells the story of Karla Fazius, a woman who tries to overcome the sudden death of her husband. Longing, fear, anger, speechlessness - Karla doesn't find her own voice until the day of the funeral. There and then she decides to become a eulogist. Together with the owner of a funeral home Andreas Borowski, she assists those dealing with loss and accompanies them on their individual paths to bid their final farewell.