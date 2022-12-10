3 Will Be Free

Not Available

Neo is a stripper who is running away from a loan shark and his gang (Known as Crazy48) for stealing a purse that contains compromising information from the group. One fine day, the criminals find him in the bar where he works. In attempting to escape, he ends up bumping into two people who will change his life: Chin, a gay boy who is the son of a gangster who is frustrated at being rejected by a friend; and Mew, the manager of the stripper bar who is running away from her past. Accidentally, they end up killing one of the gang members who was chasing Neo, which make them enemies of the gang. Now all three need to find a solution to escape from this situation together, while at the same time managing the physical and sentimental attraction that arises between them.