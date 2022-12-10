Not Available

3030 Series is a REVRY Original Series chronicling the lives of two platonic lesbian roommates living in modern day Las Vegas. Coined as the "Adult Disneyland" Zola Carter moves back to begin her new life after her divorce from her wife of 7 years. The majority of the show will take place in the home of Zola's best friend of 20 years Tyler Smith. In addition to their living space the 30 year old besties will find themselves in the Las Vegas Night life, cafes, and other landmark Las Vegas attractions. Loosely based on actual events.