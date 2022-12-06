Not Available

From Academy Award nominee Morgan Spurlock (Super Size Me) comes 30 Days, a new series where Morgan will explore what life changing experiences are possible in 30 days. The concept for the show stemmed from the transformation Spurlock underwent when he ate nothing but fast food for 30 days in his movie Super Size Me. In this new FX series, Morgan Spurlock asks the question, what would happen if people spend 30 days living in someone else's shoes? Find out the answer as he brings you 30 life changing days in one hour focusing on topics such as minimum wage, anti-aging strategies, and binge drinking.