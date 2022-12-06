Not Available

"30 DAYS OF NIGHT: BLOOD TRAILS" is based on the New Orleans storyline from the original graphic novel by Steve Niles "30 DAYS OF NIGHT." BLOOD TRAILS follows George, a young addict who makes a living seeking covert information for Judith, the weary but wise New Orleans vampire hunter. Ready for change, George plans to score one final job so he can leave town, but finds the road to salvation quickly crumbling when his contacts start turning up dead. Now George must dodge vampires while navigating the harsh underbelly of New Orleans to get his last payday and make it out alive.