30-Second Bunnies Theatre is a Webby Award-winning Flash cartoon series featuring films re-enacted by anthropomorphic animated bunnies in 30 seconds. The series is produced by Angry Alien Productions. The series debuted in 2004, when website creator Jennifer Shiman was looking to create a funny web series. She created a version of The Exorcist, re-enacted by animated bunnies in only 30 seconds. It was a huge hit, prompting Shiman and company to create more "30 second bunny movies". In 2005, the "bunny troupe" was commissioned by Starz! to make new shorts. Each Starz-commissioned re-enactment has premiered on Starz on Demand as well as Starz Ticket before moving online. The series take on Star Wars was also featured on CNN on April 16, 2006. Recently, The series took on the popular comedy Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, which was released to the Starz Bunny Club on January 16, 2007, the day after Sacha Baron Cohen won the Golden Globe for Best Actor (Musical or Comedy). The short can be viewed here.