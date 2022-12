Not Available

30 Seconds is an Australian comedy series produced for The Comedy Channel which satirises Australian advertising companies and advertising industry. The series is about the moral dilemmas people face, heightened by the excesses of the advertising industry and the three maintain no character in the show is based on any single person they know, but drawn from many of their real-life experiences. Starring Steve Curry, Joel Tobeck, Gyton Grantley, Kat Stewart and Peter O’Brien.