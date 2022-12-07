Not Available

Drama series moving between the lives, loves and lies of two generations of the same family who live at 32 Brinkburn Street in 1931 and 2011. In 1931, Walter Ogilvie’s gambling addiction leads to trouble when he is pursued by a debt-collecting gang, and wife Gracie takes in a mysterious lodger to make ends meet. In 2011, Ellie and Nick Milliner have recently moved back in with Frank, Ellie’s father, who has lived in Brinkburn Street his whole life. But all of the family is oblivious to the mystery skeleton that lurks behind the attic wall.