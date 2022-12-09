Behind Her Eyes

Not Available

Since her husband walked out, Louise has made her son her world, supporting them both with her part-time job in a psychiatrist's office. Her world is thrown off kilter when she begins an affair with her new boss David and matters take an even stranger turn when she's drawn into an unlikely friendship with his wife Adele. What starts as an unconventional love triangle soon becomes a dark, psychological tale of suspense and twisted revelations, as Louise finds herself caught in a dangerous web of secrets where nothing and no-one is what they seem. Based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough.