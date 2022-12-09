Not Available

Behind Her Eyes

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Left Bank Pictures

Since her husband walked out, Louise has made her son her world, supporting them both with her part-time job in a psychiatrist's office. Her world is thrown off kilter when she begins an affair with her new boss David and matters take an even stranger turn when she's drawn into an unlikely friendship with his wife Adele. What starts as an unconventional love triangle soon becomes a dark, psychological tale of suspense and twisted revelations, as Louise finds herself caught in a dangerous web of secrets where nothing and no-one is what they seem. Based on the novel by Sarah Pinborough.

Cast

Simona BrownLouise
Eve HewsonAdele
Tom BatemanDavid
Robert AramayoRob
Tyler HowittAdam
Georgie Glen

