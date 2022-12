Not Available

The Golden Disc Awards (Hangul: 골든 디스크 어워드) is an awards show founded in 1986 that is presented annually by the Music Industry Association of Korea for outstanding achievements in the music industry in South Korea.[1] It was originally called the Korea Visual and Records Grand Prize Award (Hangul: 대한민국 영상음반대상), but the name was changed to the Golden Disc Awards in 2001.