Not Available

In each 1-hour episode of 36 Hours, co-hosts Kristen Kish and Kyle Martino arrive in a new city, where they’ll have 36 hours to explore the most delicious foods and hot spots, meet fascinating local insiders and experience the best attractions unique to each destination. Their itineraries will be informed by New York Times editors and contributors, who bring extensive research and expertise to each locale. Each episode (6) will be timed to coincide with new or updated New York Times 36 Hours newspaper columns. There also will be companion editorial and video content across platforms on NYTimes.com and Travel Channel digital properties.