36000 ans plus tard

The Chauvet - Pont d´Arc cave has left us an astounding freshness legacy. Adorned by our ancestors 36,000 years ago, it invites us to dialogue with these very first modern humans. A group of artists from the Folimage studio had the privilege of visiting this Decorated Cave of the Pont d’Arc (known as the Chauvet Cave). This collection collects the cinematographic emotions that arose from this incredible meeting between the first artists of humanity and the today creators, who fell madly in love with their distant ancestors. They make a collection of 15 short one-minute films in symbiosis with the traces left by the original artists ... A fruitful and generous dialogue across time and space.