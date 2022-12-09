Not Available

Secret Forest

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Ahn Gil-Ho

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio Dragon

Hwang Shi-mok had brain surgery when he was a child, which caused him to lack emotion. Now, Hwang Shi-mok works as a prosecutor. He is rational, but cold and lonely. He is also one of the only prosecutors not involved in corruption. One day, a dead body is thrown in front of him. He meets Police Lieutenant Han Yeo-jin at a murder crime scene. They work together to eradicate corruption at the prosecutor's office and solve a serial murder case.

Cast

Cho Seung-wooHwang Shi-mok
Doona BaeHan Yeo-jin
Lee Joon-hyukSeo Dong-jae
Yoon Se-ahLee Yeon-jae
Jeon Hye-Jin
Choi Moo-Seong

