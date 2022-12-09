Not Available

In each episode, five songwriters will perform their original tracks in front of three top music producers and a major recording artist on an intimate soundstage. Each song’s lyrics, arrangements, beats, melody, and story will be considered by the panel as producers engage in a discussion about ways to creatively adapt them to better fit the style and sensibility of the recording artist of the week. After the performances, the recording artist will choose three songwriters to move forward to the studio and pair them each with the producer best suited to perfect their song. In the end, a winner will be chosen and their song will be recorded and released as the artist’s next single.