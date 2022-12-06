3RD ROCK FROM THE SUN is an inspired half-hour comedy series farcically dealing with the human condition set in the fictional city of Rutherford, Ohio. This gentle-hearted series stars John Lithgow as the High Commander of an investigative team sent to Earth on a mission to learn everything about humans and their so-called advanced civilization. Described by its producers as "Carl Sagan meets the Marx Brothers," 3rd Rock has a clever, distinct point of view seen through the extraterrestrial team who has no other worldly powers except absolute truthfulness.
|John Lithgow
|Dick Solomon
|Kristen Johnston
|Sally Solomon
|French Stewart
|Harry Solomon
|Joseph Gordon-Levitt
|Tommy Solomon
|Jane Curtin
|Dr. Mary Albright
|Wayne Knight
|Officer Don Leslie Orville
