Not Available

3rd Rock from the Sun

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

3RD ROCK FROM THE SUN is an inspired half-hour comedy series farcically dealing with the human condition set in the fictional city of Rutherford, Ohio. This gentle-hearted series stars John Lithgow as the High Commander of an investigative team sent to Earth on a mission to learn everything about humans and their so-called advanced civilization. Described by its producers as "Carl Sagan meets the Marx Brothers," 3rd Rock has a clever, distinct point of view seen through the extraterrestrial team who has no other worldly powers except absolute truthfulness.

Cast

John LithgowDick Solomon
Kristen JohnstonSally Solomon
French StewartHarry Solomon
Joseph Gordon-LevittTommy Solomon
Jane CurtinDr. Mary Albright
Wayne KnightOfficer Don Leslie Orville

View Full Cast >

Images