3 x rien shows the lives of Alex, Louis and Jean-François who, as they enter their thirties, do everything they can to step up and be counted…and sometimes fall flat on their faces in the attempt. A well-dosed mixture of reality and fiction in which these three comedians known as Les Mecs comiques describe the little inconsequential events of everyday life with biting wit. A living comedy of life that is funny and surprising and that describes the everyday existence of young adults through their real concerns, whether futile or existential!