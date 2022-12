Not Available

Pai is the last of the Sanjiyan -- a magical race of 3-eyed creatures, and she comes in search of Tokyo high-school student Yakumo with news of his father`s death and hopes of becoming human. After a fatal accident, Pai is forced to absorb Yakumo`s soul to keep him from dying, making him an undead creature bound to her. Their journey to make Pai human becomes complicated with dark forces seeking to stop them, especially when Pai`s crueler nature emerges...