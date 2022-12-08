4 et demi...

Not Available

The series is based on the central couple of Louis and Isabelle and the people around them: the best friend of Louis, Francois Dion (a "guy" construction), Isabelle does not like, the best friend Isabelle, Maryse Lemieux (psychologist), that Louis does not love their neighbors, Julien Champagne (archeology professor) and his daughter Gabrielle (photographer); colleagues in the veterinary clinic where Dufour Louis works: Pamela Lalonde (receptionist), Marjolaine Tremblay (technician), not to mention Dr. Pascal Constantin ... the seasons, other characters will be added to the great family of four and a half ....