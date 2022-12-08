Not Available

4 et demi...

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Société Radio-Canada

The series is based on the central couple of Louis and Isabelle and the people around them: the best friend of Louis, Francois Dion (a "guy" construction), Isabelle does not like, the best friend Isabelle, Maryse Lemieux (psychologist), that Louis does not love their neighbors, Julien Champagne (archeology professor) and his daughter Gabrielle (photographer); colleagues in the veterinary clinic where Dufour Louis works: Pamela Lalonde (receptionist), Marjolaine Tremblay (technician), not to mention Dr. Pascal Constantin ... the seasons, other characters will be added to the great family of four and a half ....

Cast

Isabelle BrossardIsabelle Dupré
Normand Canac-MarquisJulien Champagne
Alain ZouviPascal Constantin
Robert BrouilletteLouis Martineau
Nicole LeBlancPaméla Lalonde
Sophie DionGabrielle Champagne

View Full Cast >

Images