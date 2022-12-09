Not Available

LA’s Finest’ is a female leas spin-off from the ‘Bad Boys’ movie, L.A.'s Finest follows Syd Burnett (Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex past, Syd is pushed to examine whether her unapologetic lifestyle might be masking a greater personal secret. These two women don’t agree on much, but they find common ground when it comes to taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles in this character-driven drama.