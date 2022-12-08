4 O'Clock Club

Not Available

Josh Carter runs things. At 13 years old, he is master of all he surveys - particularly his school, the run-down Elmsbury High. His art of manipulating everyone and everything on school grounds is second only to his desire to become a rap superstar. But Josh's perfect world is about to come crumbling down. Ten years ago, another Carter named Nathan walked out of Elmsbury High in disgrace having spent his entire time as a pupil creating mischief of the highest order. Funnily enough, his art of manipulating everyone and everything on school grounds was second only to his desire to become a rap superstar. Now he's washed up. He's hit rock bottom. In fact - lower than rock bottom: he's training to be a teacher. His first placement: Elmsbury High, where the same Head remembers him with disgust, the custard is still served by the slice and a 13 year old boy is about to embark on an all out war with his own brother.