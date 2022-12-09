4 Week Continuous Special Super Sentai Strongest Battle!!

Not Available

Super Sentai Strongest Battle is an upcoming 4 episode miniseries set to be broadcast in the Super Sentai time slot on TV Asahi in early 2019. The series will follow after the conclusion of current Super Sentai series, Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger, but before the premiere of the next Super Senati series, Kishiryu Sentai Ryuusouger.