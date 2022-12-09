Not Available

4 Week Continuous Special Super Sentai Strongest Battle!!

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Toei Company, Ltd.

    Super Sentai Strongest Battle is an upcoming 4 episode miniseries set to be broadcast in the Super Sentai time slot on TV Asahi in early 2019. The series will follow after the conclusion of current Super Sentai series, Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger, but before the premiere of the next Super Senati series, Kishiryu Sentai Ryuusouger.

    Cast

    		Ryota OzawaCaptain Marvelous / Gokai Red
    		Yosuke KishiStinger / SasoriOrange
    		Ai MoritakaKagura / ToQ 5gou
    		Shunsuke NishikawaTakaharu Igasaki / AkaNinger
    		Masaki NakaoYamato Kazakiri / ZyuOh Eagle
    		Nana AsakawaRita

