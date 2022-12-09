Not Available

High-profile architect Alexandra faces her worst nightmare when she gets a call from local cop Conrado to identify her husband Oscar's body, found on a pier in the beautiful Albufera landscape outside Valencia. Suicide? How can it be when they had made plans for their future just hours ago? But it only gets worse: Oscar had been leading a double-life with another woman, Veronica. Who is this woman? Who was the man she loved for 15 years? And what happened that fatal night on the pier? Taking on a false identity, Alex moves in with Veronica and, with Conrado's help, delves into the secrets Oscar kept, soon leading her to question who, in the enchanting remoteness of the Albufera, is friend, who is foe. Though Alex would love to hate Veronica, Alex discovers an alluring woman who leads a life so enticingly different from her own. But will the bond they forge over Oscar's death survive the moment when Alex must reveal her true identity? Or can an even closer bond develop giving the Alex and Veronica the strength to uncover the whole truth together?