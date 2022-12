Not Available

413 Hope St. was an ensemble show that was ahead of its time for Fox. The drama was headed by Richard Roundtree (of Shaft fame) and was set in a youth crisis center in New York. Roundtree's character opened the center after his only son was gunned down in the street over a pair of sneakers. The show often dealt with uncomfortable topics such as gang violence, incest and AIDS. Fox Broadcast History: September 1997 - January 1998: Thursday 9:00/8:00c