450 Chemin du Golf is a Quebec French language sitcom currently airing on TQS. The show revolves around how a suburban neighbourhood is turned upside-down when someone new moves into the area. The series stars François Massicotte, a well-known Québécois comedian. The title of the show refers to the 450 area code that is used for most of the suburbs off the island of Montreal. It has been met with negative reviews. In 2003, the show was denied funding from the Canadian Television Fund.