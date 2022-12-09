Not Available

From “Please Like Me” creator, writer and star Josh Thomas comes half-hour comedy “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,” produced by Avalon Television and Freeform. The series introduces Nicholas (Josh Thomas), a neurotic 25-year-old visiting his single dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum. He hasn’t been particularly present in his siblings’ lives, but when their dad reveals that he is terminally ill, the girls have to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will have to rise to the occasion, move in, and hold it all together.