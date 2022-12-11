Not Available

“Foodtastic,” an unscripted build competition series for Disney+ where teams of contestants are challenged to create whimsical, larger-than-life, Disney-inspired works of art made out of all types of food including everything from cheese and butter to fruits and vegetables. NYC’s City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera and FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem will serve as judges for “Foodtastic.” The 11-episode series started production this week and is slated to premiere on Disney+ later this year.