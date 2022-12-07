Not Available

"4th and Forever" documents the trials and tribulations of a high school football program like no other: Long Beach Polytechnic. The promising team at Long Beach Poly, helmed by head coach Raul Lara, whose nearly 20 years of coaching experience at his alma mater includes 100 wins in nine seasons as head coach, boasts the largest roster of high school players who have gone on to the NFL, including Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson and Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis, among many others.