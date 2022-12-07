4th and Long

Not Available

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is on a quest to give a football hopeful a shot at making the Dallas Cowboys roster! The 10-episode series shot at the famed Cotton Bowl in Dallas includes twelve football amateurs (6 wide receivers and 6 defensive backs) who must endure rigorous competition overseen by Irvin. The legendary receiver will serve as Host/Executive Producer, keeping a watchful eye over the contestants and helping to mold them into champions. Former All-Pro Cowboy Bill Bates and former coach Joe Avezzano serve as coaches and additional former players, coaches, media personalities will guest star.