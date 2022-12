Not Available

4th and Loud takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the LA KISS Arena Football team's inaugural season with owners Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS fame, along with additional owners, long-time KISS manager Doc McGhee, managing partner/owner Brett Bouchy, and president/owner Schuyler Hoversten, as they and the dedicated players and coaches work to give arena football a rock and roll makeover and turn LA’s first professional football team in years into a winning franchise.