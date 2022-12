Not Available

4wd TV is a weekly half hour program covering all aspects of 4wheeling. 4wd TV runs on free to air commercial & community TV stations across Australia & NZ. 4wd TV has been voted as the most popular program four years running and now reaches half a million loyal weekly viewers. The 4wd TV website keeps you up to date with news on what's happening with your favourite show, what 4wd events are coming up, all the prizes on offer and where you can catch up with the team from 4wd TV.