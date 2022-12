Not Available

4×4 training at its best. Andrew St. Pierre White teaches 4x4 driving, 4x4 overlanding and 4x4 recovery skills. Writer and presenter Andrew St.Pierre White 4×4 video instruction has been judged to be amongst the best in the world. Andrew has been sharing his unending knowledge of 4x4s and everything about them for over 20 years, and has over 100 000 books in print and over 80 000 videos and DVDs in print.