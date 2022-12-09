Not Available

7Seeds

  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Yukio Takahashi

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

GONZO

In the immediate future, a giant meteorite has collided with earth. All living organisms, including mankind, have been wiped off the face of the planet. The government, who had foreseen this outcome, took measures to counter the worst-case scenario. In particular was Project "7SEEDS", in which five sets of seven gifted young men and women were carefully selected and placed into teams (Spring, Summer A, Summer B, Autumn and Winter). Each participant was then put under cryogenic sleep in hopes of preserving the continued existence of mankind. When those men and women awoke, they found themselves suddenly thrust into a cruel world. While bereft and grieved over forever losing their loved ones, they sought to find ways to survive.

Cast

Jun FukuyamaArashi Aota
Nao TouyamaNatsu Iwashimizu
Katsuyuki KonishiSemimaru Asai
Kana AsumiMatsuri Tendou
Akira IshidaChimaki Morimiya
Yōko HikasaHana Suguruno

