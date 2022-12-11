Not Available

5, Rue Sésame is a French language children's television series based on the popular U.S. children's show Sesame Street, aired by France 5. This series is the second Sesame Workshop co-production for France, the first being 1, rue Sesame. Seventy-five 26-minute-long episodes were created for the first season, directed by François Basset and Jul Mallard. The series is produced for France 5 by Expand-Drama with Sesame Workshop. Executive producer of the series is Georges Campana. The show debuted airing daily, Sunday to Friday at 6:30 am, and Saturdays at 7:00 am and 12:30 pm. Terry Fitzpatrick, Sesame Workshop's executive VP for distribution: