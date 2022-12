Not Available

British Documentary about a reporter going to Las Vegas to find out more about sports betting, poker and prop bets. Hardeep Singh Kohli is of Indian descent and lives in Scotland, working in the United Kingdom as a comedian, presenter, broadcaster and reporter. He looks at the trip with some humour and a serious approach to find out more about the betting spirit and the gamblers' way of live. Hardeep has £7,000 of his own cash ready to use for betting and crazy gambling.